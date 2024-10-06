2024 National Election

-
As Election Day approaches, many Americans are questioning the secrecy of their ballots. We explain what you should know about privacy and casting a ballot.
"Are you guys ready to show the world that Christians will be silent no more?" said one speaker, whose nonprofit is recruiting people to become election workers.
With one in 10 potential voters being a naturalized citizen, the group has enormous political power, especially in key swing states like Pennsylvania, where nearly 80% of those Americans plan to vote.