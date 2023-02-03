A reading from the Durango Public Library: Page One writing contest winner, Promise to Pawpa

Library Associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week.

Today's reading is the final entry from our Page One writing contest winners, Promise to Pawpa by Amoneeta.

You can hear Page One, every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise. You can find our Page One archives here.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

