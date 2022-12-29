Durango Public Library announces Page One radio show writing contest winners

Durango Public Library would like to thank the community for participating in the Page One Writing Contest and congratulate the five winning writers:

• “Promise To Pawpa” by Amoneeta

• “The Cuban Affair” by Chuck Greaves

• “The Tonic of Understanding” by Emily Roley • “Zorbitt” by Paul Pennington

• “In Heaven” by Madeline Barrow

The Contest, which was held over the month of November garnered over 100 entries from local authors. The authors, who represented a variety of ages, genders, cultures, and experiences submitted a multitude of genres including poetry, fantasy, memoir, and historical fiction.

Tune in to hear the winning pages read aloud on the Page One Radio Program throughout the month of January. The program airs on KSUT Mondays 9:30 a.m. & Saturdays 7:56 a.m. and KDUR Fridays 11:45 a.m. & Sundays 10:30 a.m. They will also be archived on the Page One radio page here.

Visit www.durangogov.org/library for further details or call the Library at 970-375-3380 for more information.

