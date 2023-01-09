© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Page One image
Page One

A reading from the Durango Public Library: Page One writing contest winner, Zorbitt

By KSUT Staff
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST
Library Associate Nancy Stoffer with the Durango Public Library selects and reads "page one" of a different book every week. Today's reading is from the second of our 5 writing contest winners, Zorbitt, by Paul Pennington. We'll be featuring the winning submissions throughout the month of January.

You can hear Page One, every Monday morning on KSUT at 9:30, and again Saturday morning at 7:56 at the end of San Juan Sunrise. You can find our Page One archives here.

Page One is produced by Jon Lynch at KDUR.

