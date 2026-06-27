Garden Guys: Touring an Ecosystem of Food Gardens

This week our intrepid duo travels (by bio-fuel helicopter) to a site visit in La Plata County where Sean Stewart (Red Cliffs Pottery) has developed his own ecosystem of food gardens.

The discussion during the garden tour ranges from his multi-layered selection of growing methods to his highs and lows as a food gardener amongst the cottonwoods.

A very inspiring visit.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!