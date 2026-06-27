Garden Guys: Touring an Ecosystem of Food Gardens
This week our intrepid duo travels (by bio-fuel helicopter) to a site visit in La Plata County where Sean Stewart (Red Cliffs Pottery) has developed his own ecosystem of food gardens.
The discussion during the garden tour ranges from his multi-layered selection of growing methods to his highs and lows as a food gardener amongst the cottonwoods.
A very inspiring visit.
Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys.
What is Garden Guys?
New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.
Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here. They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!
Each week, Garden Guys topics include:
• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate
• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us
• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)
• Wintering, canning...
...and more!