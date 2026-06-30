Ferris Fire tops 21,000 acres as Babylon Fire destroys four structures in southeastern Utah

Updated Tuesday, June 30, 4:30 p.m.

The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores is now estimated at about 21,300 acres, according to preliminary perimeter data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fire remains zero percent contained.

Earlier Tuesday, fire officials listed the Ferris Fire at 19,613 acres and said winds and fire behavior had moderated slightly Monday, allowing crews to build a fireline directly along parts of the active fire edge.

The fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Dolores on the Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest. Officials say it was started by lightning.

The Ferris Fire began Saturday as three separate fires: the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires. Those fires have since merged and are being managed as one incident by San Juan Team 8.

Fire officials said the fire did not grow significantly Monday in the northeast, which is the area closest to evacuated homes. Crews completed a burnout operation overnight to remove unburned fuel between the fire and National Forest System Road 240. Officials said that work created containment line to help protect the Glade Ranch Subdivision.

The fire has not reached private lands or the Benchmark Lookout Tower. Firefighters have also prepared the Glade Guard Station in case the fire pushes north.

Crews are prioritizing structure protection around the Glade Ranch Subdivision and Benchmark Lookout, as well as work on the southeast side of the fire to protect nearby private land. Firefighters are using hand crews, engines, helicopters, dozers and air tankers where conditions allow.

A Red Flag Warning remains a concern for the fire area, with strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels expected to challenge crews. Fire officials said helicopters made water drops Monday and were expected to work again Tuesday, but high winds could limit air operations.

Evacuations remain in place for Glade Ranch residents, and a pre-evacuation order has been issued farther east. Montezuma County has also issued evacuations for private lands along the lower Dolores River corridor from McPhee Dam to Bradfield Bridge. An evacuation site has been set up at the Pleasant View Fire Station, located at 15235 County Rd CC, Pleasant View, CO 81331.

The San Juan National Forest also has a fire area closure in place around the Ferris Fire. The closure restricts public access to lands, roads and trails in the fire area, including access points to Bradfield Bridge Campground and campgrounds upriver to the base of McPhee Dam.

Dry Canyon Recreation Area and Forest Road 510 remain open, but officials say the public should avoid lands, roads and trails west of Forest Road 510.

Babylon Fire destroys four structures

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire has grown to more than 48,000 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to a Tuesday update from the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

The fire is burning about 25 miles southwest of Monticello. Its cause remains undetermined.

Fire officials say strong winds and low humidity pushed the fire northwest Monday. Crews are using indirect strategies and natural geographic barriers as they work in steep, rugged terrain.

Four structures have been destroyed by the Babylon Fire, including one Nature Conservancy structure and three Forest Service structures: the Scorup Cabin, Poso Cabin and King Edward's Mine Cabin.

A Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered and is scheduled to assume command of the Babylon Fire on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 a.m.

A new forest closure is now in place for all National Forest System lands, roads and trails within the Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest in San Juan County, Utah.

Canyonlands National Park has also temporarily closed The Needles District because of the nearby fire. Fire officials say the Babylon Fire is not currently burning inside the park.

The Horse Head Fire, also in San Juan County, Utah, is listed at about 530 acres and 50 percent contained. Utah Fire Info said structures are no longer threatened there.

Residents and travelers should continue checking local emergency updates, InciWeb, the Ferris Fire Information page and county emergency management pages for the latest evacuation, closure and fire information.

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