Arrest made in prominent Nevada Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives case

A suspect in a Nevada cold murder case is finally in custody. The Washoe County Sheriff's office said June 3 that a suspect had been detained and is facing charges in a prominent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives case.

For more than four years, local and federal agencies have worked to resolve the case of Anna Marie Scott, a mother and enrolled member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute tribe. That appears to have happened with this week's arrest of a suspect.

Scott's body was discovered along Interstate 580, between Carson City and Reno, in February of 2022. Since then, her loved ones have felt the impact of her death.

"No court proceeding, arrest or conviction can erase the pain, sorrow, and profound emptiness left by Anna's loss," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a press conference. "Nothing can restore the years her loved ones spent grieving, nor fill the void created by her absence."

The sheriff said Delshay Astor, an enrolled member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, had been indicted on federal charges in relation to the Scott case.

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