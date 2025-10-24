KSUT 2025 Voter Guide

Here's a handy guide for the 2025 general election on November 4. On this page, you'll find general voting information, answers to your questions, and ballot language for the state of Colorado, La Plata County, and Montezuma County.

Remember, in Colorado, you may vote by mail, drop off your ballot at a polling location or drop box, or vote in person.

Dates to remember

October 10: Ballots released (Sept. 20 for military and overseas ballots)

October 27: Early voting begins

October 28: Drop boxes open

November 4: Deadline to register to vote

November 4 at 7 p.m.: Deadline for all ballots to be returned

Election FAQ

How do I register to vote?

Everyone receives a ballot in the mail for this election. You may register in person up to and including Election Day at a voter service and polling center in your county.



Online: If you have a driver’s license or state ID card issued by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles or a Social Security number, you can register online on the Secretary of State’s website.

If you have a driver’s license or state ID card issued by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles or a Social Security number, you can register online on the Secretary of State’s website. By mail, email, or fax: Download and complete theColorado Voter Registration Form and send it to your county clerk and recorder’s office, using this roster of offices.

Download and complete theColorado Voter Registration Form and send it to your county clerk and recorder’s office, using this roster of offices. By phone: Call your county clerk and recorder’s office to request that a paper copy of the registration form be mailed to you. You can mail, email, fax or hand deliver the completed form.

Call your county clerk and recorder’s office to request that a paper copy of the registration form be mailed to you. You can mail, email, fax or hand deliver the completed form. In-person: You can register to vote in person through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. You can find where to vote in person at your local County Clerk and Recorder's office. Find your local office here .

If I'm voting by mail, when must the county clerk and recorder receive my ballot?

Mail ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are encouraged to drop off ballots at designated drop-off locations, drop-box locations, or mail them in time to be received by the county clerk before the polls close. Postmarks do not count; ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Drop-box locations are open and are under video surveillance 24/7. A bipartisan team of election judges will regularly retrieve ballots from the drop-box locations to be sent to the county's central counting location for processing.

How do I know if my mail ballot has been mailed?

Click here to check the status of your mail ballot. If you have further questions about your mail ballot's status, contact your local county clerk and recorder's office or sign up for BallotTrax , a system that will allow you to track your ballot from sent to accepted.

How do I update my voter registration information?

You can check and edit your registration status on the Secretary of State's website if you change your name, move to a new city or state, or even decide to change your political affiliation.

Can I vote early?

Yes, you can vote early in person beginning October 27, 2025.

What do I need to bring?

If you choose to vote in person in Colorado, you will need to show ID. If your form of identification shows your address, that address must be in Colorado. Find acceptable forms of ID here .

Acceptable forms include:



Colorado driver's license

valid ID card issued by the Colorado Department of Revenue

US passport

employee ID with photo issued by any entity of the US government or Colorado

pilot's license issued by the FAA or other authorized agency of the US

US military ID with photo

ID card issued by a federally recognized tribal government

Medicare or Medicaid card

certified copy of your US birth certificate

Certificate of Degree of Indian or Alaskan Native Blood

certified documentation of naturalization

student ID with photo issued by a Colorado institute of higher education

veteran's ID with photo issued by the VA

current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing name and address (within the last 60 days)

Under a law passed in 2023, Colorado considers state-approved digital IDs an acceptable form of identification.

Voters without ID: If you cannot provide ID, you can vote a provisional ballot. After Election Day, your local election official will evaluate your eligibility to vote and determine if your ballot should be counted.

What should I do if I do not receive my mail ballot or if I make a mistake, damage it, or lose it?

You may request a replacement mail ballot from your county clerk. You may also vote in person at a voter service and polling center.

Colorado also allows people to register and vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day when polls close. You’ll need to register in person at a polling place, where you’ll then get a ballot and be able to vote.

How do I vote if I am a college student?

As a college student, you can vote either in your hometown or in the city where you attend college. Students attending college and university or college in Colorado have the right to register and vote in the state if they reside there. A student does not automatically reside in Colorado just because they are attending college or university here. It is up to the student. Check your registration here . Find out more about voting while in college here .

Recent voting changes in Colorado

A 2024 law allows voters who are displaced because of a natural disaster to receive an emergency replacement ballot within eight days before Election Day. First responders and healthcare workers unable to vote on Election Day will also be eligible for an emergency replacement ballot.