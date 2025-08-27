© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Defunded but determined
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Regional call-in show on the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service

Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:28 PM MDT
Cliff Palace at Mesa Verde National Park.
Mark Duggan
/
KSUT
August 25, 2025, marked the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service. While many celebrated the milestone, public lands advocates used the occasion to raise concerns about sharp budget cuts to the park system.

Valene MC of KRCL in Salt Lake City and Brody Wilson of KVNF in Paonia co-hosted a regional call-in show featuring Elaine Leslie, a former park superintendent with the National Park Service who now works with the Coalition to Protect National Parks; Davina Smith, a Diné representative with the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition; and Selam Dickerson of Let's Go Outside SLC.

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KSUT.

