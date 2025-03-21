Democrats’ sweeping gun-control proposal is up for debate Friday in the Colorado House

A contentious proposal to implement some of the strictest gun-ownership rules in the country is up for debate in the state House of Representatives Friday.

The measure is ultimately expected to get widespread support from the Democratic majority, but will likely also face a long filibuster from Republicans, who argue the measure is outright unconstitutional. The measure, Senate Bill 25-003, would make it illegal in Colorado to buy, sell and make most guns that use detachable magazines, including numerous rifles, shotguns, pistols and some handguns.

Supporters say it’s necessary to limit the damage caused during mass shootings by strengthening the state’s decade-old ban on magazines with more than fifteen rounds.

“Our state’s existing high-capacity magazine ban needs to be enforced more fully,” said Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a bill sponsor. “Since Colorado does not prohibit any type of semiautomatic, military-style weapon, a potential mass shooter or criminal can legally purchase an exceptionally deadly firearm and obtain a prohibited magazine with relative ease.”

The bill is also sponsored by Sen. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed during the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater.

The state Senate approved the bill earlier this month, but only after making some changes to the bill to secure the support of Gov. Jared Polis, who was skeptical of the original measure’s scope.

One amendment exempts several dozen firearms that are commonly used for hunting. Another would let people buy prohibited guns if they go through hours of safety training and get approval from their local sheriff.

With the changes in place, Polis indicated he will sign the bill into law if it makes it to his desk, which is likely.

“We want to make sure there's a workable and reasonable path forward for Coloradans who want to purchase weapons with attachable magazines for sports shooting, for hunting,” Polis said. “We can protect our Second Amendment rights here in Colorado and improve the education and gun safety knowledge of gun owners.”

Lawmakers in the House are focused on lowering the cost of the bill as much as possible. Sponsors have brought down its funding to $1.4 million, a fairly small amount compared to the size of the $46 billion state budget. With the legislature facing a massive budget deficit this year, measures with funding attached are harder to pass.

If it successfully makes it through Friday’s first round of House debate, it will then go through a final vote in the chamber. Then, the Senate will have to approve any changes made by the House before it can be sent to Polis’ desk.

Even with the changes from the original version, the measure would still create some of the country’s strictest gun-ownership laws.

“Colorado could be really a pioneer in true safety tests for civilian firearm owners,” said Daniel Webster, who researches state gun laws at Johns Hopkins University. “For Colorado to take the step, it would be a statement that you can still preserve your Second Amendment rights, but that it's important for there to be a more rigorous process for vetting to make sure that the person is safe.”

Webster said it’s particularly significant that it’s happening in a Western state like Colorado that has a deep-rooted gun culture.

The bill is bringing national attention to the legislature. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action are supporting the bill on one side, with the National Rifle Association and other groups lobbying against it.

On the local level, some of the bill’s most vocal critics are the state’s gun dealers , who claim the bill will do significant damage to their businesses. Some say it would make up to 75% of their inventory illegal overnight. Others say it would put them out of business altogether.

Even if it’s signed into law, the measure will likely continue to face opposition. Rocky Mountain Gun Owners said it is already preparing to challenge the bill in court.

