How to keep up with Four Corners wildfire information

Four Corners Public Radio | By Mark Duggan
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM MDT
A fire burns in timber along US Highway 550 north of Durango, in a photo taken in 2021.

Wildfire season is here, even after a snowy winter and wet spring. Recent dry lightning incidents have started many small wildfires across the region, some of which haven't been detected or reported. Yet.

We've compiled a list of resources to keep you updated with the most accurate wildfire information.

The KSUT Facebook feed is the fastest way to get updates. We regularly share and repost active fire information from organizations like the San Juan National Forest and Southern Ute Indian Tribe.

If a fire breaks out near population centers, we will strive to keep you updated on this website, by social media, and on the air.

Here's a short list of reliable wildfire resources

Additional links can be found on the KSUT Wildfire Resources page.

