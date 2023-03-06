I-70 Things: The intersection between Colorado's communities and travel

According to a Pew Research survey from 2021, approximately half of Americans get at least some of their news from social media. Although platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit can be rife with misinformation, in some cases the people managing the pages want travelers to be aware of safety concerns or road conditions.

That is the case with “I-70 Things”. Now an outdoor media brand, the page began as a collection of the strange and unusual happenings on a road that often features standstill traffic.

As the page has evolved there are still goofy antics and strange things strapped to small cars, but now the community submissions include up close and personal videos of dangerous driving and jackknifed semi-trucks.

Brand-founder Alejandro Brown emphasizes the importance of the I-70 corridor to locals and tourists alike.

With a detour that adds more than two and a half hours, Coloradans are committing to more than just taking the scenic route when traveling across the state without monitoring road conditions on CDOT or other sources. Followers of the page often thank Brown for helping to inform their travel plans.

In the future, Brown intends to bring I-70 Things into further collaboration with transportation services and with outdoor brands.

Another favorite submission Brown received recently was the video of Carbondale-based band Elk Range serenading a snowy crowd of travelers in stalled-traffic.



