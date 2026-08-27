Brittany Howard is grateful for her free-range childhood: “We need more junkyard kids.”

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: Listening to Brittany Howard sing is a transcendent experience. But watching her sing live, that takes it to another level. It's the way she inhabits the stage, moves her body and projects her voice not just to articulate words but to convey everything from pain and longing to freedom and joy. After nearly a decade Brittany Howard is back with her band Alabama Shakes and a new album called "I Must Be Dreaming."

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