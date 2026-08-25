Saying goodbye to Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's singular performing career spanned seven decades and only grew in prominence over that time.

With that bright crystalline voice and signature twang, Parton was one of country music's most recognizable and universally adored ambassadors to broader popular culture.

Parton died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

This episode was produced by Erika Ryan, Matt Ozug and Karen Zamora, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane. Our director is Jonas Adams.

Our interim executive producer is Courtney Dorning, who also edited this episode.

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