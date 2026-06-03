Farmington Jazz Fest this Saturday celebrates a century of live jazz in northwest New Mexico

Jazz might not be the first thing that comes to mind in rural northwest New Mexico. But in San Juan County, a decades-long tradition of jazz education and performance has helped keep the music alive.

Delbert Anderson grew up in Shiprock and now lives in Kirtland. The Diné trumpeter has spent years researching Farmington’s musical history. He’s also one of the organizers of the Farmington Jazz Festival, which grew out of that research.

Delbert Anderson

“There was the Diné trumpeter Jacob C. Morgan, probably around 1912,” Anderson said. “He used to have concerts at Orchard Park, and he would always perform with or conduct mixed-race ensembles.”

That may not sound unusual today. But Anderson says Morgan’s work stood out at a time when racial divisions were common in the region.

“During that time, racism was really high, and there were a lot of things going on here in Farmington that were very tragic,” Anderson said. “He was one of the first conductors putting mixed ensembles together, and they would play every Saturday. He was a Diné man who was trying to create unity among the races here through the arts.”

Inspired by musicians like Morgan, Anderson began discussing the idea of a jazz festival with the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council in 2018.

Delbert Anderson Farmington Jazz Fest brings in musicians from all over the region, with a focus on Indigenous musicians.



“In 2022, we finally created the Farmington Jazz Festival,” he said. “The idea was that we would always headline and feature an Indigenous-led ensemble.”

That commitment remains central to the festival. Since its launch, performers have included Abenaki, Nez Perce, Zuni, Navajo, Tlingit, Alaska Native, and Māori musicians.

This year’s headliner is drummer Ed Littlefield and the Native Jazz Trio. Littlefield, who is Tlingit, is from Sitka, Alaska. Anderson recently joined the group himself.

Delbert Anderson Youth jazz groups perform at the Farmington Jazz Fest.

While the headliners draw attention, the festival also showcases local talent. Most performers come from San Juan County.

This year’s lineup includes Farmington High School’s big band, All That Jazz; the San Juan College Jazz Band; a community combo called Three Views of a Secret; and the youth ensemble Third Hour.