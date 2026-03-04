© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
Cate Le Bon didn't want to write about heartbreak. She did it anyways.

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:05 PM MST

The Welsh songwriter channeled a sense of calmness to create the lush world of Michelangelo Dying.

After going through a painful breakup, Cate Le Bon was wary of making a heartbreak album. The subject has fueled countless songs and records, and she wasn't sure she had anything new to add.

But by avoiding writing about it, she realized she was also sidestepping her own emotions.

"So I decided to roll my sleeves up and look it in the eye and use the record as a way to examine and experience and put it down," she says.

One of the inspirations that helped her set the mood for the album was a work by multimedia artist Colette Lumiere, an installation depicting a woman sleeping in a lush, dreamlike room.

"A woman being able to put something down is important," Le Bon says. "I feel like we carry so much and hold so much up for other people to enjoy their days."

Today, Le Bon talks about confronting heartache, avoiding cliché and drawing on visual art for inspiration on her new album, Michelangelo Dying. Known for her work as a producer for artists including Wilco, Kurt Vile and Dry Cleaning, she also discusses collaborating with one of her heroes, John Cale, plus Le Bon performs songs from the new record live.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
