Jazz centennials: Eight legends born in 1926

In 1926, as the Harlem Renaissance surged and the music was transforming American culture, a generation of musicians who would lead jazz into its next golden age was born.

This special episode of Jazz Night in America celebrates the centennials of eight legends born that year: Miles Davis, Tony Bennett, Melba Liston, Randy Weston, Ray Brown, Lou Donaldson, Jimmy Heath and John Coltrane. Through iconic recordings, rare stories and personal reflections, host Christian McBride traces how each of these artists reshaped the music, from bebop and cool jazz to soul jazz, modal explorations and spiritual transcendence.

Set List:

Miles Davis, "Miles Runs The Voodoo Down" 45 rpm single edit (Miles Davis) from Bitches Brew (Legacy Edition) Melba Liston, "Little Niles" (Randy Weston, arr. Melba Liston) from Little Niles by Randy Weston Randy Weston, "Ganawa (Blue Moses)" (Randy Weston) from Blue Moses Ray Brown and Duke Ellington, "Pitter Panther Patter" (Duke Ellington) from This One's for Blanton Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Anything Goes" (Cole Porter) from Cheek to Cheek Lou Donaldson, "Blues Walk" (Lou Donaldson) from the album Blues Walk Jimmy Heath, "Big 'P'" (Jimmy Heath) from Really Big! John Coltrane, "Dear Lord" (John Coltrane) from Transition

Credits:

Writer and Producers: Sarah Geledi with Simon Rentner; Host: Christian McBride; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director at NPR Music: Sonali Mehta

Copyright 2026 WBGO