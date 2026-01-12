KSUT Sessions: Stillhouse Junkies

Durango’s own Americana/Bluegrass trio, Stillhouse Junkies, joined Chris Aaland for a KSUT Session on October 17, 2025, a few days before their sold-out concert at the Durango Arts Center.

While The Junkies have performed numerous times in both the new and old KSUT Studios, this was their first KSUT Session featuring their new bassist, Jeanette Adams, who joined the group this past spring. Other members of the group include Fred Kozak (vocals, guitar, mandolin) and Alissa Wolf (violin, vocals).

This past July, Chris Aaland joined the Junkies onstage at the Mancos Brewery for the album release party for their latest record, The Ballad Of Charlie Avalon. Chris performed the role of Narrator at the live concert, filling the giant musical shoes of Sam Bush, who is featured as The Narrator on the album.

