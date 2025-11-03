Brandi Carlile reflects on the 'beautiful end' to her collaboration with Joni Mitchell

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: We all have that band or musician that keeps us company on a long drive, or making breakfast on a Sunday morning. They probably also keep you company on your worst day, when you can't see the light in all the darkness. That artist for me is Brandi Carlile.

Carlile makes music and poetry out of ideas just like the ones that are already swimming around in my head. It's why her songs feel so personal to me and so many others. And she's taken home 11 Grammys as a result. Her newest album is called "Returning to Myself."

