Christian McBride is shepherding the next generation of jazz musicians

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 6, 2025 at 7:36 PM MDT

The composer and bandleader talks about his latest album and founding a new group called Ursa Major.

Bassist, composer and Jazz Night in America host Christian McBride's latest album sees the bandleader get his Grammy Award-winning big band back together to breathe new life into some classics.

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 is his fourth album with his big band, with guest appearances from Sting, Samara Joy, Andy Summers and more.

Today, McBride talks about the new album, why he prefers arranging for larger groups over smaller ones, plus we'll get the scoop on his new project, Ursa Major, featuring rising stars in the world of jazz. Joining McBride is Ursa Major saxophonist Nicole Glover. Together, they treat us to some fantastic live performances, recording in studio.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes.
