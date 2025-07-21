© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded but determined.
KSUT is losing federal funding. Will you step up? Protect the future of KSUT by becoming a sustaining member.
I Support KSUT

Margo Price makes her defiant return to Nashville on 'Hard Headed Woman'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:42 PM MDT

On her upcoming album, Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price is getting back to her country roots.

The Nashville-based musician booked some time at the legendary RCA Studio A, and linked back up with producer Matt Ross-Spang, who worked with Price on her critically acclaimed debut album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter.

In this session, we get a sneak peek at the new album, out Aug. 29, plus Price talks about recording without her longtime backing band for the first time, writing with her husband, Jeremy Ivey, and why it's never too late to learn a new instrument. (The fiddle, in Price's case.)

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2025 XPN

Tags
Music National NewsMusic NewsMusic Features
Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.
Related Stories