KSUT Fall Membership Drive 2023: Outdoor Adventure Day

Tuesday is Outdoor Adventure Day

It's the second day of KSUT's Fall Membership Drive, otherwise known as Outdoor Adventure Day, and we've got a BIG day ahead on KSUT. We'll draw for incredible and adventurous prizes throughout the day - while zooming in with friends and musical guests nearby. Here's the scoop:

Tuesday's guests:

• Morning Edition, 8 AM, Moira Compton, E.D. for Durango Mesa Park Foundation.

• Morning Blend- 9 AM on Tribal, our guest DJ is Brian Bashier, NPM, Liaison to NPM Station Advisory Committee.

• Morning Blend, 10 AM, Emily Spencer is our guest DJ.

• Afternoon Blend, 2:30 PM, Bryant Liggett is our guest DJ.

• All Things Considered, 5 PM, Sarah Tingey, Alpacka Raft/Mancos Valley Film Festival, and Cody Perry, Filmmaker.

Day prize, drawn at 6 PM

Thank Two lucky winners will receive $100 gift cards to Backcountry Experience. We will also be giving away two adult single-day lift tickets to Wolf Creek Ski Area!



Grand Prize

All pledges receive automatic entry into the grand prize drawing of a Trek Dual Sport+ 2 Stagger e-bike, generously donated by 2nd Ave Sports.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners. Special thanks to our food sponsors for today,Absolute Bakery!

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!