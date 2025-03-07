KSUT programming changes add new music shows and more

We have several new programs and schedule changes coming to the KSUT lineup for Spring 2025.

The lineup goes into effect on Saturday, March 8.

The changes are in response to listener requests for more diverse music and also for more inspiring and uplifting content. Some of the new shows are music programs, while a few others are talk shows.

New music shows include Gaënö, a one-hour weekly show that focuses on various genres of the contemporary Indigenous Nations of Turtle Island.

Gaënö will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. and replaces Thistle & Shamrock, which is no longer in production.

The Mainstream is an eclectic mix of contemporary and classic hits, with special attention given to the Indigenous musicians of Turtle Island. It will air on Saturdays at 3 p.m., following the KSUT Saturday Music Blend.

The KSUT show Box of Visions moves to Fridays at 8 p.m., following a new one-hour version of kūni Náshwa.

Also, beginning April 5th, Garden Guys will return to the KSUT airwaves on Saturdays at noon with advice for the 2025 growing season.

Sundays at 3 p.m. we are excited to bring you a new NPR pairing of It’s Been a Minute and Wild Card, which will replace the previous pairing of Code Switch and Life Kit.

It’s Been a Minute explores the “why” of cultural trends, while Wild Card delves into the deeply personal “who” behind those trends.

This one-hour broadcast program combines Brittany Luse’s explorations of cultural shifts and Rachel Martin’s conversations with notable cultural figures. It’s cathartic, leaving listeners feeling connected, seen, and inspired.