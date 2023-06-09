© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSUT Events

Plan your festival! Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass is this Friday through Sunday

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT
Photo of people and a tent at the Pagosa Folk and Bluegrass Festival
Michael Pierce
/
Festival fun in Pagosa Springs.

It's here! The 16th Annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass festival begins Friday, June 9 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs. It features instrumental wizards Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, award-winning fiddle player and songwriter Becky Buller, phenomenal group Sister Sadie, and many more.

It's going to be a wonderful weekend of live music, camping, and festival fun. We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill!

Event information

Complete details are on the KSUT Presents website. Visit the KSUT Presents Facebook and Instagram feeds for more updates and photos.

Are you posting your own updates and photos from the festival? Tag your posts #folknbluegrass.

Tags
KSUT Events Inside KSUTPagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass Festival
Related Stories