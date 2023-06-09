Plan your festival! Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass is this Friday through Sunday

It's here! The 16th Annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass festival begins Friday, June 9 at 4 PM on Reservoir Hill in Pagosa Springs. It features instrumental wizards Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, award-winning fiddle player and songwriter Becky Buller, phenomenal group Sister Sadie, and many more.

It's going to be a wonderful weekend of live music, camping, and festival fun. We hope to see you on Reservoir Hill!



