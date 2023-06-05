This weekend! Join KSUT for the 16th annual Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass Festival

The Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass Festival celebrates its 16th year up on Reservoir Hill this coming weekend, June 9 to 11. This year's event includes performances from seasoned Folk 'N Bluegrass artists, industry-award winners, regional favorites, and beloved jam grass musicians.

The 2023 lineup includes

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Becky Buller

Sister Sadie

Larry Keel Experience

Fireside Collective

Leon Timbo

Sihasin

Henhouse Prowlers

Armchair Boogie

Phoebe Hunt

Caleb Caudle

Stillhouse Junkies

FY5

Bonnie and Taylor Sims

Full Cord

Stone-Hall Trio

The gates open on Friday at 11:00 AM with the first band, Full Cord, taking the stage at 4:00 PM. Plan your festival by checking out the mainstage schedule. The festival features shaded camping, morning yoga, a kids tent, late-night performances, and of course campground pickin' circles.

Tickets are still available for weekend, single-day, camping, and vehicle passes. Grab your tickets today and we'll see you on the hill!

