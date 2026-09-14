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Mancos Print Festival brings artists and the community together for a weekend of printing

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 14, 2026 at 1:16 PM MDT
A printmaking demonstration at Mancos Common Press.
Courtesy Jody Chapel
A printmaking demonstration at Mancos Common Press.

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Jody Chapel, Program Director of the Mancos Common Press, about the inaugural Mancos Print Festival, September 18 and 19.

The event brings artists, printmakers, families, and the community together for a weekend celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and printmaking.

The event includes artist talks, workshops, a print market, kids' activities, and an after-party.

The Mancos Common Press is a nonprofit organization that preserves and showcases traditional letterpress printing.

Printmaking at Mancos Common Press.
Courtesy Jody Chapel
Printmaking at Mancos Common Press.
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KSUT Conversations Local NewsKSUT ConversationsMancos Common Press