KSUT Conversation, Doug McCarthy of Southwest Community Care on connecting community organizations

Published January 15, 2026 at 8:50 AM MST
Doug McCarthy (2nd from left), co-director of the newly founded Southwest Colorado Cares project, along with additional board members, clients, and staff at a recent SCCC board retreat.
Community Connections, Inc.
In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Doug McCarthy, co-director of Southwest Community Cares, a new regional initiative designed to strengthen coordination among health, human service, and community organizations across Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, and San Juan counties.

Developed in collaboration with partners throughout the region, SWCC represents a shared vision for a more connected and responsive system of care that makes it easier for residents to find the help they need, when they need it. The project is scheduled to launch in early spring 2026.
