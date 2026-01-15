KSUT Conversation, Doug McCarthy of Southwest Community Care on connecting community organizations

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Doug McCarthy, co-director of Southwest Community Cares, a new regional initiative designed to strengthen coordination among health, human service, and community organizations across Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, and San Juan counties.

Developed in collaboration with partners throughout the region, SWCC represents a shared vision for a more connected and responsive system of care that makes it easier for residents to find the help they need, when they need it. The project is scheduled to launch in early spring 2026.