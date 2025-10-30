KSUT Conversation: Enrique Orozco of Compañeros on Durango family's detention and ICE protests

KSUT's Tami Graham speaks with Enrique Orozco, co-director of Compañeros: Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center, about the recent protests at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Durango.

On Monday, October 27, ICE agents detained Durango resident Fernando Jaramillo and his two children.

Hundreds of protestors assembled outside the ICE field office in Durango, and many were pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets on Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently major concerns about the welfare of the father and his two children. Orozco noted that the whereabouts of the children are currently unknown.

Orozco's organization represented the detained family and was building their asylum case before the detention.