© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSUT Conversation: Enrique Orozco of Compañeros on Durango family's detention and ICE protests

Four Corners Public Radio
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:50 AM MDT
Protestors beam a message onto the front of ICE regional headquarters in Durango, Colorado on Monday, October 27, 2025.
Crystal Ashike
/
KSUT
Protestors beam a message onto the front of ICE regional headquarters in Durango, Colorado on Monday, October 27, 2025.

KSUT's Tami Graham speaks with Enrique Orozco, co-director of Compañeros: Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center, about the recent protests at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Durango.

On Monday, October 27, ICE agents detained Durango resident Fernando Jaramillo and his two children.

Hundreds of protestors assembled outside the ICE field office in Durango, and many were pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets on Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently major concerns about the welfare of the father and his two children. Orozco noted that the whereabouts of the children are currently unknown.

Orozco's organization represented the detained family and was building their asylum case before the detention.
Tags
KSUT Conversations KSUT ConversationsCompañeros: Four Corners Immigrant Resource Center
Related Stories