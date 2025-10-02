© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Conversation: Paula Poundstone

Four Corners Public Radio
Published October 2, 2025 at 1:09 AM MDT

In this KSUT Conversation, Tami is joined by comedian Paula Poundstone, as they discuss, among other things, Paula's kindergarten performance review and how she's fared based on that early assessment of her skills.

Paula is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Paula regularly plays theaters across the country, hosts a weekly comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and is a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me.

Paula plays the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College in Durango on Thursday, October 2, at 7:30 p.m.
