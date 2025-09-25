KSUT Conversation: Mary Nowotny on the Walk to End Alzheimer's

In this KSUT conversation, we talk with Mary Nowotny, a community organizer who works to improve resources for those affected by Alzheimer's in the Four Corners.

They also discuss the Walk to End Alzheimer's , which occurs annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's support and research.

This year's walk is on Saturday, September 27, at Durango's Rotary Park. Registration is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10, followed by the walk.

Interview transcript to follow.