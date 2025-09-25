© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Conversation: Mary Nowotny on the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Four Corners Public Radio | By Tami Graham
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:50 AM MDT
Participants in a recent Walk to End Alzheimer's join together to support families and loved ones with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.
/
Courtesy Walk to End Alzheimer's

In this KSUT conversation, we talk with Mary Nowotny, a community organizer who works to improve resources for those affected by Alzheimer's in the Four Corners.

They also discuss the Walk to End Alzheimer's, which occurs annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's support and research.

This year's walk is on Saturday, September 27, at Durango's Rotary Park. Registration is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony is at 10, followed by the walk.

Interview transcript to follow.
