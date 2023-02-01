© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano/KVNF
Published February 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM MST

Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.
