Health & Science

Red lighting could rewild night skies plagued by light pollution

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST
In Grand Teton National Park, biology professor Jesse Barber is testing how red street lights might mitigate the effects of light pollution on wildlife, such as moths and bats.
Hunter Cole
/
Boise State University
This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.

The longest night of the year will be on Dec. 21 , the winter solstice. For about a century, E arth’s nights have not been as dark as they once were because of artificial lighting including street lights, neon signs and car headlights.

I n t his installment of our “After Dark,” series, we hear from Boise State University professor, Jesse Barber, who’s studying how lighter nights are affecting animals and insects and how an experiment in Grand Teton National Park could mitigate the effects of light pollution.

Here are a few things you can do to lessen light pollution :

Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Sasa Woodruff
