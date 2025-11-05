La Plata County election results

La Plata County

Winners are in bold.

Ignacio School District 11JT Board of Directors



Christine Sage - 24.43%

Leila C. Baker - 35.01%

James P. Bulwan - 40.56%

Durango School District 9-R Board of Directors, District A



Jody Trampp - 26.12%

Erika Brown - 73.88%

Durango School District 9-R Board of Directors, District C



Pearl Stegner - 28.76%

Rick Petersen - 71.24%

Durango School District 9-R Board of Directors, District E



Tamra Fenberg - 29.10%

Andrea Parmenter - 70.90%

Bayfield School District 10 Jt-R Board of Directors



Rebecca Parnell - 29.96%

Gary Maestas - 22.72%

Matt Turner - 25.31%

Robert Coronado Jr. - 22.00%

Colorado Proposition LL (Statutory)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all revenue generated by the 2022 voter-approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more and maintain these deduction limits in order to continue funding the healthy school meals for all program, which pays for public schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in kindergarten through twelfth grade?

YES: 71.14%

NO: 28.86%

Colorado Proposition MM (Statutory)

SHALL STATE TAXES BE INCREASED BY $95 MILLION ANNUALLY BY A CHANGE TO THE COLORADO REVISED STATUTES TO SUPPORT ACCESS TO HEALTHY FOOD FOR COLORADO KIDS AND FAMILIES, INCLUDING THE HEALTHY SCHOOL MEALS FOR ALL PROGRAM?

YES: 64.29%

NO: 35.71%

La Plata County Ballot Issue 1A

Shall La Plata County increase sales tax by 1.0% starting Jan. 1, 2026, to raise $18,065,988 in 2026 and more annually, to fund roads, public safety, disaster response, and services for veterans, seniors, and at-risk families?



YES: 56.24%

NO: 43.76%

Durango Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A

Shall Durango Fire Protection District taxes be increased $2,950,000 in 2025 for collection in 2026, and annually thereafter by the imposition of an additional tax mill levy of not to exceed 4.45 mills, for the purpose of providing fire protection and emergency services and for other expenses of the district?



YES: 51.48%

NO: 48.52%

Upper Pine River Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7B

Shall the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District increase sales tax up to 1% starting July 1, 2026, to raise $490,000 in the first year and more annually, to fund staffing, training, equipment, firefighter safety gear, and improvements to fire stations—allowing all revenue to be retained and spent as a voter-approved change?



YES: 57.60%

NO: 42.40%

City of Durango Ballot Issue 2A

Shall Durango increase property taxes by up to $2.8 million in 2025 (collected in 2026) through a 4.45 mill levy to fund fire and emergency services, and allow the City to amend its agreement with the Fire District—if Fire District voters also approve a similar tax increase?



YES: 55.76%

NO: 44.24%

Town of Bayfield Ballot Issue 2B

Shall Bayfield increase sales tax by 1% from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2045, to raise $600,000 annually for parks, trails, a new gym, river access, and related improvements, with all revenue retained as a voter-approved change?



YES: 42.50%

NO: 57.50%

Town of Bayfield Ballot Issue 2C

Shall Bayfield adopt a 4% lodging tax on short-term rentals to raise $20,000 annually and more over time, to fund affordable housing, economic development, and related expenses, with all revenue retained as a voter-approved change?

