Limited McPhee Reservoir water supplies force hard choices for local growers

A dry winter and warm spring are shaping one of the toughest local water years in recent memory for farmers and irrigators in Montezuma and Dolores counties.

Drought.gov lists all of Montezuma County as affected by drought, and says January through May was the county's 15th driest year-to-date period in 132 years. Precipitation was 2.99 inches below normal during that period.

Dolores Water Conservancy District General Manager Ken Curtis said the local water year is one of the worst on record.

"It looks real bad in our area," Curtis said. "The river's gonna flow at about the third or fourth worst in recorded history here, and we've got the full-service supplies out of McPhee Reservoir at extreme shortages of about 13 or 14 percent."

The Natural Resources Conservation Service's June 18 SNOTEL report listed the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River Basins at 33% of basin snowpack index, with most listed stations in that basin at or near zero snow water equivalent by then.

Curtis said water allocations are based on a combination of water carried over in McPhee Reservoir from last year, forecasted inflows, contracts, and Colorado water law which prioritizes senior water rights.

He said the district has known since March that this would likely be a difficult year, after poor snowpack and an early melt.

"We've pretty much known it's going to be an abysmal year since March," Curtis said.

McPhee is the main storage reservoir for the Dolores Project. According to DWCD, the reservoir can hold up to 381,000 acre-feet when full, with 229,000 acre-feet of active capacity.

The Dolores Project serves roughly 63,000 irrigated acres. DWCD says the project has also produced an average of 1,624 acre-feet of municipal water annually since 2000.

Curtis said the local shortage may not be obvious to everyone because municipal supplies are protected.

"Many people that are not directly connected to the larger farming uses do not see the shortages," Curtis said. "The shortages impact a fairly small subset of irrigators in the Montezuma, Dolores County area. We protect the municipal supplies, so they don't see the shortages the same way, if at all."

But for producers who depend on irrigation water, the shortage is already affecting the season.

Colorado State University Extension Montezuma County Director Emily Lockard said some growers are making hard decisions about how much to plant and where to send the water they do have.

"I'm hearing from growers who are making some pretty difficult decisions," Lockard said. "Reducing maybe the number of fields they're planting, they're having to pool water onto a limited number of crops or fields, focusing on maybe their higher value or newer planted fields."

Lockard said some diversified farms are reducing what they grow and focusing on more drought-tolerant crops or varieties. She said some producers are also looking for additional work because of the financial impact of reduced irrigation water and dry conditions.

"Some folks are looking for a second job because this is going to be a hard year financially because of the lack of irrigation water and just drought conditions," Lockard said.

Hay producers may also see fewer cuttings this year. Lockard said an alfalfa grower who might normally expect three cuttings in a year may only get one, reducing income for the season.

Livestock producers are also looking for more pasture or hay because of reduced forage availability. Lockard said some may have to consider reducing herd sizes, buying hay, or sourcing hay from farther away.

Curtis said Southwest Colorado has dealt with repeated shortage years since 2000. But he said this year still stands out because of poor snowpack, early melt and unusually warm temperatures.

"We've had recurring droughts down here over the last 26 years," Curtis said. "This is our 10th shortage year since 2000."

For home gardeners and residents, Lockard said the water decisions may look different, but the same basic idea applies: prioritize what matters most and water carefully.

"If you are having to focus on one thing, I would suggest focusing on your trees and shrubs," Lockard said.

She recommends deep but infrequent watering, with enough water to reach the root zone of the plant, while avoiding excess watering. She also said residents should pay attention to any local water restrictions and irrigate during cooler parts of the day.

Lockard said lawns are easier to replace than trees and shrubs, which can have much longer lifespans. She added that a dry year can also be a good time for residents to reconsider whether a traditional lawn makes sense in an arid climate.

Mulch, drip irrigation, and long-term soil health can also help gardens and landscapes hold more moisture. Building soil health takes time Lockard explained, but short-term steps can still reduce water loss during a dry year.

For producers, she said the decisions are not just technical. They can also be stressful and isolating, especially when water limits affect income, livestock, crops and long-term planning.

Lockard is part of Colorado Drought Advisors , a network that offers one-on-one drought planning support.

"One of the things that we say is, you don't have to plan alone," Lockard said. "I know this can feel like a lonely, isolating thing to think about, and drought can be very, very stressful."

CSU Extension can help farmers, ranchers and gardeners think through drought planning and connect with resources. Lockard said the office can also help people navigate questions about crops, livestock, soil, insects and plant disease during a dry year.

Copyright 2026 KSJD