Aspen Journalism water reporter Heather Sackett discusses new conservation goals

Colorado Water Congress organizes a biannual event where water officials across the state gather to discuss water policy.

This summer's event took place in Steamboat Springs from August 23-25, weeks after the Bureau of Reclamation’s deadline for states in the upper and lower basins to submit a plan to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water.

Heather Sackett, who is managing editor at Aspen Journalism and the editor and reporter on its water desk, attended the conference.

She reported that conservation commitments from water utility providers on the Front Range were weak and vague.

Sackett spoke with Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander about the announcements and what the Bureau of Reclamation could do next if it intervenes.

