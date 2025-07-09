Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/9/25
In this week’s Regional Roundup, it’s all about books and storytelling — from an independent bookstore in a mountain town to Colorado’s Western Slope poet laureate. The show also features a librarian pushing back against book bans and a community storytelling project in Utah that amplifies the voices of the unhoused.
