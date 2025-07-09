© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/9/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:50 PM MDT
White River Books in Carbondale fosters a love of literacy. The store opened its doors in 2022, and since then, owner Izzy Stringham has worked to stock her shelves with a wide range of voices and stories.
Lily Jones/KDNK
White River Books in Carbondale fosters a love of literacy. The store opened its doors in 2022, and since then, owner Izzy Stringham has worked to stock her shelves with a wide range of voices and stories.

In this week’s Regional Roundup, it’s all about books and storytelling — from an independent bookstore in a mountain town to Colorado’s Western Slope poet laureate. The show also features a librarian pushing back against book bans and a community storytelling project in Utah that amplifies the voices of the unhoused.

