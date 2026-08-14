A Mancos school garden keeps growing after classes end

The school year may be over, but work continues at the Mancos School Garden.

During a recent community open house hosted by the Montezuma School to Farm Project, visitors had a chance to tour the garden and learn how the program connects local youth with food production, soil health, and agriculture.

Throughout the school year, students help plant vegetables, learn about composting and pollinators, and participate in hands-on lessons outdoors. For many students, the garden provides an opportunity to see firsthand where food comes from and how it is grown.

But when classes end for the summer, the garden still needs care.

Program staff and volunteers spend the summer watering, weeding, harvesting, and maintaining the space until students return in the fall. Organizers say they are looking for community volunteers to help support the garden throughout the growing season.

The harvest serves several purposes. Some produce is used in student activities and educational programs, while other crops are sold through a student-run farm stand. Additional produce is donated to local food banks.

Board member Greg Felsen say the program's impact extends beyond gardening skills.

He points to the garden's role as an outdoor classroom where students can learn science, problem-solving, and healthy food habits while working together. Supporters also say the garden helps strengthen connections between schools, families, and the broader community.

According to organization leaders, the program donated more than 6,000 pounds of produce to local food banks last year.

As summer begins, organizers say community volunteers will play an important role in keeping the garden productive until students return for another year of learning in the soil.

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