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Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

A Mancos school garden keeps growing after classes end

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By LP McKay
Published August 14, 2026 at 10:11 PM MDT
The Mancos School Garden includes vegetable beds, pollinator habitat, educational signage, and gathering spaces. Organizers say volunteers play an important role in maintaining the site during the summer months.
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The Mancos School Garden includes vegetable beds, pollinator habitat, educational signage, and gathering spaces. Organizers say volunteers play an important role in maintaining the site during the summer months.
LP McKay / KSJD
Garlic grows in a raised bed at the Mancos School Garden. Educational signs identify crops in multiple languages as part of the Montezuma School to Farm Project's hands-on learning programs.
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Garlic grows in a raised bed at the Mancos School Garden. Educational signs identify crops in multiple languages as part of the Montezuma School to Farm Project's hands-on learning programs.
LP McKay / KSJD
Flowering alliums bloom near a pollinator education sign at the Mancos School Garden. Organizers use the garden as an outdoor classroom for lessons on food production, pollinators, and ecology.
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Flowering alliums bloom near a pollinator education sign at the Mancos School Garden. Organizers use the garden as an outdoor classroom for lessons on food production, pollinators, and ecology.
LP McKay / KSJD
Ladybugs rest on garden plants during a community open house at the Mancos School Garden. Students learn about beneficial insects and their role in healthy garden ecosystems.
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Ladybugs rest on garden plants during a community open house at the Mancos School Garden. Students learn about beneficial insects and their role in healthy garden ecosystems.
LP McKay / KSJD
A mural-painted fence surrounds part of the Mancos School Garden.
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A mural-painted fence surrounds part of the Mancos School Garden.
LP McKay / KSJD News
Rows of vegetables grow at the Mancos School Garden. Volunteers help maintain the garden throughout the summer after students leave for break.
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Rows of vegetables grow at the Mancos School Garden. Volunteers help maintain the garden throughout the summer after students leave for break.
LP McKay / KSJD
Soil and decomposing plant material inside a composting system at the Mancos School Garden. Students learn about composting, soil health, and nutrient cycling through hands-on activities.
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Soil and decomposing plant material inside a composting system at the Mancos School Garden. Students learn about composting, soil health, and nutrient cycling through hands-on activities.
LP McKay / KSJD News
Visitors gather at a community open house hosted by the Montezuma School to Farm Project. The event gave community members a chance to tour the garden and learn about volunteer opportunities.
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Visitors gather at a community open house hosted by the Montezuma School to Farm Project. The event gave community members a chance to tour the garden and learn about volunteer opportunities.
LP McKay / KSJD

Students may be out of school, but the Mancos School Garden keeps growing. Volunteers help maintain crops that support education and local food banks.

The school year may be over, but work continues at the Mancos School Garden.

During a recent community open house hosted by the Montezuma School to Farm Project, visitors had a chance to tour the garden and learn how the program connects local youth with food production, soil health, and agriculture.

Throughout the school year, students help plant vegetables, learn about composting and pollinators, and participate in hands-on lessons outdoors. For many students, the garden provides an opportunity to see firsthand where food comes from and how it is grown.

But when classes end for the summer, the garden still needs care.

Program staff and volunteers spend the summer watering, weeding, harvesting, and maintaining the space until students return in the fall. Organizers say they are looking for community volunteers to help support the garden throughout the growing season.

The harvest serves several purposes. Some produce is used in student activities and educational programs, while other crops are sold through a student-run farm stand. Additional produce is donated to local food banks.

Board member Greg Felsen say the program's impact extends beyond gardening skills.

He points to the garden's role as an outdoor classroom where students can learn science, problem-solving, and healthy food habits while working together. Supporters also say the garden helps strengthen connections between schools, families, and the broader community.

According to organization leaders, the program donated more than 6,000 pounds of produce to local food banks last year.

As summer begins, organizers say community volunteers will play an important role in keeping the garden productive until students return for another year of learning in the soil.

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Arts and Culture Local NewsRocky Mountain Community RadioMancos
LP McKay
LP McKay