The San Miguel Rodeo saddles up in Norwood

It’s a Saturday night in Norwood. The late summer sun is setting over the mountains, but in the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, excitement is rising.

Over the loudspeaker, the announcer’s voice booms, “Good evening, rodeo fans, and welcome to night number two of the San Miguel Basin CPRA Rodeo.”

The first event of the night is bareback riding. The gates open, and a wild bucking horse charges out into the ring, kicking up dust and tossing the cowboy around like a ragdoll. The goal is to stay on the animal for eight seconds.

Next up are the roping events. Down by the grandstand, a few cowboys tie up their horses after their ride.

Bryce Grant just finished the tie-down roping, a fast-paced event that requires both speed and precision from the cowboy.

“It’s a single-cowboy event, where it’s just you and your horse, and you’re tied on,” Grant explains. “So you have a calf, and they get a head start. You go down the rope, and then you get off and flank him and tie three legs.”

As he rides into the ring, Grant says he tries to block out everything around him.

“I try to just focus on myself. I try to get myself really angry and really aggressive because that’s something that I’ve really struggled with lately. So I just really focus on what I'm going to do right then and there. Get out good and just go do my job.”

Eliza Dunn / KOTO Cowgirls take place in the breakaway roping event at the San Miguel Rodeo. The all-female event sees competitors attempt to chase down and rope a calf.

Next up, the cowgirls take the ring. Breakaway roping is an all-female event that moves at lightning speed. In a matter of mere seconds, competitors attempt to chase down and rope a calf. After her ride, Ashlin Spitzer explains that she does breakaway roping because of the skill involved.

“Not only does it take horsepower, which is instrumental, but also the intelligence of the roper itself and making sure that you make the right call at the right time," she said.

"And you’re almost in sync with your horse. But it’s also just so beautiful to watch and to actually see someone rope sharp or the proper form. I think it’s one of the most beautiful things.”

Spitzer grew up riding horses but didn’t start riding rodeo until recently.

“I got into rodeo because COVID happened, and it was time for change and to try something different, and I had always been fascinated with rodeo and horses,” Spitzer remembers.

“And so I decided to go to college and work for it, and it’s paid off, and it’s better than I could’ve ever dreamed.”

Patting down her horse, Gopher, Spitzer says tonight wasn’t her best ride, but she’s okay with that.

“Nonetheless, this is my hometown rodeo, and I absolutely love it here. I’m happy when my friends get to come out and see,” she says. And if I miss, if I don’t, there’s always something I can take away from it. Of course, winning’s great, but you can always learn something.”

Eliza Dunn / KOTO The San Miguel Rodeo is an annual event that takes place every summer in Norwood as part of the San Miguel Fair.

As the sun disappears behind the mesa, the competition continues. Riders take the ring one after another, going up against bucking bulls and wild steers. It’s a dangerous sport, and sometimes competitors are only a few inches away from a stray hoof or horn. Still, Grant says, when he rides out of the box, he’s not afraid.

“No, I enjoy it too much to be scared,” he says. “And then when you’re riding good animals who are your best friend, it makes it so much more worth it,” he said.

That connection with your horse, Spitzer agrees, is key.

“You know, your horse can feel every single feeling you feel. They can feel when a little fly flies onto their back. They’re going to feel all the tension you hold. To me, as a rider, I think it’s important to be as calm and collected as possible so he can go out and do his job, and I can do mine.”

As the last events draw to a close, the ring empties out, and the animals get loaded up for the night. A band starts up, and competitors and spectators alike gather under the stars to celebrate another summer of rodeo in Norwood.

Copyright 2024 KOTO.

This story was shared with KSUT via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KSUT.

