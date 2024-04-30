© 2024 KSUT Public Radio
The Gathering of Nations 2024: North America's largest powwow takes place in Albuquerque

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:00 PM MDT
Kassie John, a Navajo woman from Rock Point Arizona, was crowned Miss Indian World 2024 at the Gathering of Nations Pow-Wow in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Gathering of Nations
The Gathering of Nations happens every April. This year's gathering hosted more than 550 tribes from around the United States and over 200 from Canada. There were competitions in dance, singing, and drum groups.

The weekend’s events also included a trader’s market, concerts, a horse parade, and the crowning of Miss Indian World. Kassie John, a Navajo woman from Rock Point, Arizona, won the honor. She was recognized for her public speaking skills.

Leah Jacket is Miss Ute Mountain, and she’s been coming to the Gathering of Nations since she was six years old.

“You get to meet new people from different nations and different reservations. You get the opportunity to make new friends that will last a lifetime. But it does get packed in here, so you gotta come early to get your seats,” said Jacket.

Bart Powaukee traveled to the Gathering of Nations from Fort Duchesne, Utah. It’s his fourth year helping to MC the event.

“There's over 2,000 dancers here,” said Powaukee, “I feel it's a spirit that I'm getting. It's loud, it's fun. We're used to like 22 to 28 drums. Here, there's probably about 40 drums.”

Rita Wing is from Towaoc, Colorado, and is a member of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe. She competed in the powwow at the Gathering of Nations. She described the regalia she wore for the powwow.

“I am wearing beaded flowers that I did myself,” said Wing, “I have beaded moccasins; I have my eagle fan. I have shells and necklaces that I created myself. I'm very proud of myself for doing all the things that I learned from my grandmother and my mother.”
Culture Voices from the Edge of the Colorado PlateauNative and Indigenous News
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a Durango transplant from New York City. He is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where he focused on reporting and producing for radio and podcasts. He reported sound-rich stories on the state of recycling and compost in NYC.
