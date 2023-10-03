"We Do Exist" - Delta holds its second annual Pride Festival

There was a party going on during a recent weekend at Cleland Park in Delta. People from around the region celebrated the 2nd annual Pride Festival in support of the LGBTQ community and its allies.

Events were held in Hotchkiss and Delta.

The big Pride Day event took place on Sunday afternoon at Cleland Park. There were vendor booths, an Arabic food truck, and drag performances.

This year's theme, "We Do Exist," also featured a Sasquatch in pink heels.

While the event was filled with fun, it was also a time to remember that suicide continues to be a leading threat to the LGBTQ community. Pride events like the one in Delta are meant to give hope to the hurting.

Greg and his partner were sitting among the crowd enjoying the colorful drag performances. Greg said that it's nice to see the LGBT community represented on the Western Slope.

Perhaps one of the best moments during the Sunday Pride parade in the park was the appearance of "Bubbles," a 40-foot mechanical puppet. The rainbow trout danced and led joyful marchers, dancers, and celebrators around dozens of vendor booths.

