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Zuzana Korbelarova Trunk Show

Zuzana Korbelarova Trunk Show

Washington artist Zuzana Korbelarova will be here in person for a rare opportunity to meet the artist and see one of a kind pieces.

Zuzana's journey began in Prague, Czech Republic, one of Europe’s oldest cities, where she was surrounded by centuries of art and architecture. The blend of history and manmade beauty left her in awe at every turn.

As an adult, She found her home in the Pacific Northwest, where Zuzana immersed herself in the rugged outdoors and the free-spirited imagination of nature. These two contrasting environments deeply influence her creative vision and play a key role in the design process. The organic, feminine, and subtle beauty of nature merges with the industrial, masculine, and manmade elements in the jewelry she creates.

Diane West Jewelry & Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Diane West Jewelry & Art Gallery
970.385.4444
diane@dianewestart.com
dianewestart.com
Diane West Jewelry & Art Gallery
820 Main Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301
970.385.4444
diane@dianewestart.com
dianewestart.com