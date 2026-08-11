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Yard Sale for Gaza

Yard Sale for Gaza

The Durango Palestine Solidarity Coalition will host a fundraiser yard sale to benefit five Palestinian families in Gaza. Featuring quality goods, refreshments and Paly swag.

North end of the 1300 Block of East 3rd Ave (Northbound lane) Durango, CO
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Palestine Solidarity Coalition
durango-palestine-solidarity@riseup.net
North end of the 1300 Block of East 3rd Ave (Northbound lane) Durango, CO
North end of the 1300 Block of East 3rd Ave (Northbound lane)
Durango , Colorado 81122
9707990747
jleighunderwood@gmail.com
durango-palestine-solidarity@riseup.net