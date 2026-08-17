San Juan Mountains Association will host the “Written in Bark” – Aspens and Arborglyphs Hike at 9AM on Thursday, September 10th at the Buckles Lake trailhead south of Pagosa Springs. Details and registration ate at sjma.org.

Names, dates, and drawings etched into the bark of Aspen trees. Carved by lonely sheepherders, cowboys, and sometimes other anonymous wayfarers, these amateur signposts are more than just antique graffiti, with many of them bound in the history and traditions of a bygone era. Local Arborglyph enthusiast/presenter Peggy Bergon leads.

The hike is approximately 3 miles long, with an easy-moderate difficulty level and minor elevation gains. The hike will include some off-trail portions.

Registration is required.