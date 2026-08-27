Word Honey: Free Poetry Workshop
Word Honey: Free Poetry Workshop
How to Give and Get "Good" Feedback - We will discuss different techniques for giving and receiving feedback in peer critique circles and practice a few ourselves.
Write and create original works with us!
Join us at the Hive (1175 Camino Del Rio) for a community brainstorm and poetry-writing session.
All are welcome!
We meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month.
The Hive DGO (new location)
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
The Hive DGO (new location)