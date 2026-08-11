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Women’s Collective: Let Your Breath Be Your Compass

Women’s Collective: Let Your Breath Be Your Compass

A Creative Breathwork and Self-Discovery Workshop.

The Wild New Way Women’s Collective, in collaboration with Move Breath, invites you to Let Your Breath Be Your Compass, a free experiential workshop led by
Brittany Lillegard.

Through guided breath awareness, creative reflection, drawing, and poetry, Brittany will invite you to notice how your breath responds during moments of openness, uncertainty, and contraction. Rather than trying to control or change your breathing, you’ll explore how paying attention to it may offer insight, clarity, and guidance.

No previous experience with breathwork, meditation, writing, or art is needed. Please wear comfortable clothing that allows you to breathe and move with ease. You’re also welcome to bring a journal or notebook.

Doors open at 8:30 AM for tea, coffee, and conversation. The workshop begins at 9:00 AM, and you are welcome to stay afterward for more connection.

Event Details
📅 Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
☕ Doors Open: 8:30 AM MST.
🌿 Workshop: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST.
📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO.
💛 Cost: Free.

Advance registration is requested:
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0916

The Durango Collective
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

cindy@wildneway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
The Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com