Wild plant foraging walk
Wild plant foraging walk
The public is invited to a Wild Plant Foraging Walk at 10:30 on Saturday morning at Rotary Park in Durango.
Turtlelakerefuge.org has more information.
A walk about Rotary Park and adjacent River Trail features learning about the wild plants to utilize as food, medicine and hygiene.
The Gazebo at Rotary Park
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Turtle Lake Refuge
970-247-8395
turtlelakerefuge@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Grandma Turtle aka Catherine Grillos
catherinegirillos@gmail.com
The Gazebo at Rotary Park
Behind the VFW on the riverDurango, Colorado 81301
970.533.7231