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Wild plant foraging walk

Wild plant foraging walk

The public is invited to a Wild Plant Foraging Walk at 10:30 on Saturday morning at Rotary Park in Durango.
Turtlelakerefuge.org has more information.

A walk about Rotary Park and adjacent River Trail features learning about the wild plants to utilize as food, medicine and hygiene.

The Gazebo at Rotary Park
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Turtle Lake Refuge
970-247-8395
turtlelakerefuge@yahoo.com
turtlelakerefuge.org

Artist Group Info

Grandma Turtle aka Catherine Grillos
catherinegirillos@gmail.com
Www.catherinegrillos.com
The Gazebo at Rotary Park
Behind the VFW on the river
Durango, Colorado 81301
970.533.7231
http://www.tangodurango.info