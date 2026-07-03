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Variety Express live at the Coyote Moon Lounge

Variety Express live at the Coyote Moon Lounge

Come out and enjoy a variety of music in Variety Express at the Coyote Moon Lounge in Pagosa Springs, Co. 120 Piedra Rd. Variety Express will entertain all with a variety of genres of music. Starting at 8:00 pm and ending at 12:00 am. Come out and celebrate our country’s largest independence.

Coyote Moon Lounge
No charge
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Variety Express Band
9409463252
jandgrivas@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Variety Express Band
jandgrivas@gmail.com
Coyote Moon Lounge