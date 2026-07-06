Trivia at Lost Goat: Rock Your Geology Knowledge
Trivia at Lost Goat: Rock Your Geology Knowledge
Did you know that igneous rock was magma before it was cool? Adults, nerd out with us at the Goat for Tuesday Trivia: Geology Edition! Enjoy local beer and battle your friends for ultimate bragging rights and prizes. This program is for ages 21+.
Lost Goat Tavern (formerly Billy Goat)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Lost Goat Tavern (formerly Billy Goat)
39848 US 160Bayfield, Colorado 81122
9708842525
joanna@prlibrary.org