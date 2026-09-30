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The Young Fables

The Young Fables

Returning to the Concert Hall stage with timeless storytelling and contemporary pop sensibilities, the Fables have a sound rooted in emotional honesty, lyrical depth, and melodic clarity.

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
$30, $40
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
http://www.durangoconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

The Young Fables
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Hideaway Marketing Agency
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim Drive
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com