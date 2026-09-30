The Young Fables
The Young Fables
Returning to the Concert Hall stage with timeless storytelling and contemporary pop sensibilities, the Fables have a sound rooted in emotional honesty, lyrical depth, and melodic clarity.
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
$30, $40
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
970-247-7657
durangoconcerts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Young Fables
denise@hideawaymarketing.com
Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301
(970) 385-6820
info@musicinthemountains.com