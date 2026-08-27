The Then and Now Postcard Challenge Finale
The Then and Now Postcard Challenge Finale
Celebrating Colorado's 150th Anniversary and the United States 250th Anniversary
Fourth- and fifth-grade students across La Plata County spent their summer re-photographing historic locations featured in vintage postcards from Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio and La Plata County. The students’ work will be showcased at the Durango Public Library with an ice cream social.
This project was organized by our local Historic Preservation Boards.
The Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301