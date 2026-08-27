Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Then and Now Postcard Challenge Finale

The Then and Now Postcard Challenge Finale

Celebrating Colorado's 150th Anniversary and the United States 250th Anniversary

Fourth- and fifth-grade students across La Plata County spent their summer re-photographing historic locations featured in vintage postcards from Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio and La Plata County. The students’ work will be showcased at the Durango Public Library with an ice cream social.

This project was organized by our local Historic Preservation Boards.

The Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301